UAE showcases eco-friendly cloud-seeding advances

The UAE has shared advancements in rain enhancement and cloud-seeding science with experts at a global webinar.

The UAE Research Programme for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP) spotlighted global breakthroughs in environmentally responsible cloud seeding during the latest session of its Rain Enhancement Hub Webinar Series.

Now in its 12th edition, the session was held under the theme “Design and Testing of Natural Substance Flare Packaging for Cold Cloud Seeding” and featured research led by Thai scientist Siripen Somruen of the Royal Rainmaking Technology Research and Development Division.

UAE cloud-seeding science

Somruen presented her study into natural alternatives to silver iodide, traditionally used in cloud seeding.

Her research focuses on eco-friendly substances with strong ice-forming abilities, packaged in specialised flares for cold cloud seeding operations. The aim is to support more sustainable weather modification techniques.

Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director General of the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) and President of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), said: “Rain enhancement presents a promising opportunity to diversify our water resources and reduce dependence on traditional supplies.

“In the face of increasing pressure on existing water reserves, it is a priority for NCM to collaboratively advance novel rain enhancement technologies that support both long-term water security and environmental sustainability.

“Through hosting this webinar series, we continue to reinforce this approach by creating a dynamic platform for scientific exchange and research collaboration.”

Alya Al Mazroui, Director of UAEREP, said: “We are grateful for the valuable insights shared by Siripen Somruen, whose work underscores the critical role of environmental considerations in cloud seeding.

“The Rain Enhancement Hub Webinar Series demonstrates our commitment to facilitating meaningful knowledge exchange that deepens scientific understanding and promotes the practical application of diverse methods in this important research domain.

“At UAEREP, our goal is to ensure that cloud seeding technologies remain both effective and environmentally responsible through the development of advanced materials with optimal properties.”

UAEREP continues to fund pioneering research, including a landmark project by Prof. Linda Zou, a First Cycle awardee and Adjunct Professor at Victoria University in Australia. Her team developed nanotechnology-based NaCl-TiO2 (CNST) cloud seeding materials, making the UAE the only country globally to use such eco-friendly core-shell particles in operational seeding efforts.

These advanced materials, made from naturally occurring and safe compounds, have demonstrated superior performance in enhancing precipitation across a wider range of atmospheric conditions.