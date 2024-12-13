EMSTEEL’s low-carbon steel is produced through Masdar’s pioneering green hydrogen pilot project
Construction
NEOM invests in construction robots as market tipped to pass $774m
NEOM is investing in an emerging European robot specialist as it looks to modernise construction in Saudi Arabia
RTA to improve road connections to 19 residential areas in Dubai
Expected to be completed by the second quarter of 2026, the project will span a total length of 11.5kms
US engineering major Parsons secures $53mn contract for roads programme in Riyadh
The programme includes approximately 500 km of new and improved road corridor works
Abu Dhabi announces tender to build events arenas in the emirate
Abu Dhabi Investment Office launches tender to create new events arenas in the UAE
UAE free zone looking to capitalise on Ras Al Khaimah’s $75bn construction boom
RAKEZ looks to highlight investment opportunities and UAE construction growth at Big 5 Global exhibition
Saudi real estate: Diriyah breaks ground on seven hotels as it targets 6,500 rooms
Diriyah Company starts construction on seven luxury hotels from leading global brands
RAK gaming resort: Wynn Al Marjan Island construction reaches 55% completion in UAE
Wynn Al Marjan’s has reached 55 percent completion of structural concrete with the main resort tower’s concrete structure extending to the 26th floor and walls reaching the 29th floor
Saudi real estate: Diriyah announces multi-billion-dollar art and culture districts as part of $63bn project
Diriyah culture developments will be major part of $63bn project on outskirts of Riyadh
NEOM projects still on track despite CEO departure, Italian construction firm Webuild says
The company said there is no evidence of changes in the activity plan initially set for the projects it is implementing
Modon Holding and Hassan Allam Holding to collaborate in Ras El Hekma
The two parties will look at collaborating in construction sector, including infrastructure, energy, and water and wastewater treatment
DWTC begins Phase 1 of $2.7bn Dubai Exhibition Centre expansion
The expansion plan, approved by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai in September, will establish DEC as the region’s largest indoor events venue
Sheikh Hamdan announces construction of Dubai’s first flying taxi vertiport, set for 2026 launch
The facility will be located near the Dubai International Airport
Drake and Scull’s financial restructuring paying off
The company achieves a net profit grows to $1.61 million in Q3 2024; Revenue up 13% to $5.85 million
NEOM The Line announces update as Saudi megaproject takes major step closer to Phase 1 completion
NEOM has announced architecture and engineering partners to help complete Phase 1 of The Line in Saudi Arabia
UAE construction sentiment at 6-year high with no sign of sector slowing down
UAE construction sentiment among the best in the world, according to a Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors report
Abu Dhabi’s TA’ZIZ announces $2bn contracts to develop Al Ruwais Industrial City
TA’ZIZ awards engineering, procurement and construction contracts to develop Al Ruwais Industrial City in Abu Dhabi