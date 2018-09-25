Dubai's Museum of the Future on track for 2019 delivery

The construction of Dubai's Museum of the Future is at an advanced stage and the technically complex project is on track for completion in 2019.

Steelwork is expected to be substantially complete in the next three months, with approximately 90% of the concrete work done

Steelwork is expected to be substantially complete in the next three months, allowing plenty of time for mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) fit-outs, internal lining, and architectural finishes, which have already commenced, to gather momentum in 2019, a representative from project contractor BAM International told Construction Week.

“We are nearly there, with approximately 90% of the concrete work done,” said Denis McNelis, engineering manager at BAM International, which is constructing one of the region's most intricately designed developments.

“All the podium levels [and] the core are done, and volume-wise, approximately 95% of the volume is poured.

“Structural steelwork is more than 90% complete; we’ve just got to finish off the bit over the bridge, and [...] because it is one of the most complicated elements, it’s due to be completed in the next couple of months.”

“Because of the construction sequencing, we have to finish the steel before we can [implement] concrete work on the higher levels, because we can’t put the weight on the building until we have a finished, closed structure.

“We are only able to pour concrete up to level four, and we still have levels five, six, and seven to [work on],” he explained.

McNelis described the Museum of the Future as an “engineering marvel” and reiterated that BAM is on track to complete its scope for the project in 2019.

The Museum of the Future website states the project will open in Q4 2019.

Designed by architectural firm Killa Design, the oval-shaped superstructure features an impressive steel and glass façade and Arabic poem about innovation woven into the exterior of the building. The calligraphy on the building is a major design feature.

BAM International, in collaboration with other project stakeholders, has employed advanced building information modelling (BIM) and 3D modelling technologies to support the delivery of the project.