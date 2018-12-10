Shaji Ul Mulk: An apology

In the Indian Rich list published in Arabian Business on November 25th 2018, we placed Shaji Ul Mulk on 8th place with a valuation of $2.4bn.

We now accept this was an error on our part as we did not take into account the 2018 figures that were supplied to us. By doing so, his wealth now comes to $2.7bn which would place him in 5th place.

We would like to sincerely apologise to Mr Ul Mulk for this error and any problems this may have caused him.