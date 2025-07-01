Autoworld International invests $12.2mn in Jebel Ali Free Zone logistics hub

Autoworld International FZCO will invest AED 45 million to develop a logistics and distribution hub in the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) .

The regional distributor for India’s Bajaj Auto Ltd plans to complete the facility by 2026.

The 162,000 sq. ft facility will house an assembly plant for Bajaj motorcycles and three-wheelers, alongside storage and distribution space for spare parts, tyres, and lubricants. The hub will serve markets across Africa and the Middle East with two- and three-wheelers.

Autoworld expands logistics footprint

The facility will support the introduction of product lines through partnerships with international manufacturers, strengthening the company’s presence in the region.

Industry analysts project that the global two- and three-wheeler market is expanding in emerging economies where urbanisation, e-commerce, and last-mile delivery needs are reshaping mobility requirements.

Africa’s two-wheeler market alone will grow at nearly 5 per cent annually, driven by demand for vehicles.

Vishal Kumar Lakhani, Director at Autoworld, said: “This facility marks a major step forward in our growth strategy. Jafza’s connectivity, infrastructure, and business-friendly environment have helped us serve high-growth markets across Africa and the GCC since 2008. With this investment, we are living up to our commitment to the region and to the Bajaj brand.”

Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer, Parks and Zones, DP World GCC, added: “Autoworld’s expansion underscores the strength of Jafza’s integrated trade and logistics ecosystem, which now connects 940 automotive companies from 88 countries. Last year alone, Jafza supported the automotive trade valued at nearly AED 102 billion. We are proud to support long-term partners like Autoworld, who are helping connect world-class manufacturing with high-potential markets through Dubai.”

The project will create over 100 direct and indirect jobs, supporting Dubai’s mobility and logistics ecosystem. It strengthens the UAE’s role as a trade hub connecting manufacturers with markets.

Abdullah Bin Damithan, CEO and Managing Director of DP World GCC; Abdulla Al Hashmi, Chief Operating Officer, Parks & Zones at DP World GCC; Kumar Motiram Lakhani, Chairman of Autoworld; Monish Lakhani, Managing Director at Autoworld and Vishal Lakhani, Director at Autoworld signed the agreement.

Autoworld has operated from Jafza for over 16 years, using its multimodal infrastructure to distribute Bajaj vehicles across 25+ countries.

The move aligns with DP World’s strategy to develop automotive trade in the region, including its plan to build the car market in Dubai, which is expected to double the current annual sales of AED 6.8 billion.