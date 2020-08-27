Arab Woman Awards set to highlight COVID-19 heroes

The Arab Woman Awards has announced this year’s awards will be used to highlight the women of the UAE who have helped during the COVID-19 crisis.

Held under the patronage of Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak al Nahyan, this year’s ceremony will be held virtually on Thursday October 15.

Launched in 2009 as a way to showcase the achievements of outstanding females in areas including business, the arts, charity work and education the Arab Woman Awards has to-date highlighted over 400 individuals across the Gulf region.

Sue Holt, Arab Woman Awards founder said: “The impact of COVID-19 on the UAE has been significant and quickly affected all areas of life from business to schooling from socialising to travel. During this difficult period there have been women who have risen above their own needs and challenges to swiftly develop and drive forward initiatives that have helped others and society as a whole.

"We are proud to be able to use this year’s awards as a platform to celebrate these selfless individuals and, above all, thank them.”

Nominations are now open and there are 19 awards this year including humanitarian, education, business and young talent. For 2020 only there will be three awards under the Medical category to acknowledge the importance of this sector during the pandemic.

The key criteria for all of the awards are that nominees should be female, of Arab descent, have achieved something significant in their field during the COVID crisis and should be positive role models.

Holt added: “Once nominations close they will be assessed in-depth by the Arab Woman Awards board of judges who follow a strict criteria to determine the ultimate winners. The winners will then be formally announced at the virtual ceremony and, we are hoping, hosted at a small private event where we can bring together the winners, their family members and judges to celebrate them.”

The closing date for nominations is Friday September 4. For a full list of the awards criteria or to nominate someone please email: ArabWomanAwards@itp.com