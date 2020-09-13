We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Culture & Society
Sun 13 Sep 2020 07:57 AM

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

Dubai police hammer home coronavirus restrictions during shopping mall inspections

Police reveal 141 violations and 1,422 warnings were issued across four shopping malls in the emirate

Dubai police hammer home coronavirus restrictions during shopping mall inspections

The Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai has urged citizens and residents to respect various Covid-19 restrictions and preventive measures.

Dubai Police issued 141 violations and 1,422 warnings across four shopping malls on Friday.

It comes amid a surge in new confirmed cases of coronavirus and renewed calls from the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai to respect various Covid-19 restrictions and preventive measures.

Dubai businesses closed, fined over coronavirus violations as cases rise

'Crowded' restaurant ordered to close and gymnasium is issued with a fine after not implements social distancing as authorities get tough amid rising infections

Inspections were carried out at Mall of the Emirates (MoE), Dubai Mall, Mirdif City Centre and Dubai Festival City Mall.

In MoE, police issued four violations and 542 warnings; there were 92 violations and 620 warnings at four locations throughout Dubai Mall; while nine violations and 90 warning and instructions were delivered in Mirdif City Centre, surrounding overcrowding in four areas of the mall.

Dubai Police also issued 36 violations and 170 warnings regarding overcrowding at five locations in Dubai Festival City Mall.

In a separate incident, police confirmed that a young man was arrested for breaching mandatory home quarantine rules and posting a video on social media saying he had gone out to buy coffee despite being infected with the virus.

According to Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of the criminal investigation department (CID) at Dubai Police, the man has been put under quarantine, and legal action has been taken against him.

"Not only did he violate home quarantine laws, he also deliberately bragged about his recklessness and published a video on social media platforms. His irresponsible action provoked public opinion as he endangered the lives of others," said Al Jallaf.

Failing to adhere to home quarantine instructions carries a fine of AED50,000, while publishing information encouraging violation of the laws and regulations is punishable by imprisonment and/or a fine of between AED200,000 and AED1,000,000.

On Saturday the UAE reported its highest number of coronavirus cases in a 24-hour period when new infections exceeded 1,000 for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Coronavirus cases in the UAE hit new daily high

New infections exceed 1,000 in a 24-hour period for the first time since the global pandemic began

The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said a total of 1,007 cases had been recorded after it conducted 95,287 tests in the same period.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

Staff writer

Read next

UAE approves vaccine policy as new cases of coronavirus continue to fall

Video: What's the difference between weather and climate?

Video: What's the real carbon footprint of your food?