Dubai issues new passport stamps for Eid Al Adha 2025 travellers

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs ( GDRFA ) Dubai has issued commemorative passport stamps for travellers arriving during the Eid Al-Adha holiday period.

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, designed the stamps.

GDRFA Dubai welcomes travelers arriving through Dubai Airports and the Hatta border crossing during the Eid Al-Adha holiday with a special passport stamp bearing the phrase “Eid in Dubai” featuring a unique design by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media… pic.twitter.com/TFjW9MRkjQ — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 7, 2025

The stamps, bearing the phrase “Eid in Dubai”, are being issued to passengers arriving through Dubai Airports and the Hatta border crossing, the Dubai Media Office said via X.

Travellers entering Dubai during the Eid Al-Adha holiday period will receive the stamps upon arrival at designated entry points.

The initiative demonstrates Dubai’s approach to marking religious holidays for visitors to the emirate.