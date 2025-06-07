by Staff Writer

More of this topic

Posted inTravel & HospitalityLatest NewsUAE

Dubai issues new passport stamps for Eid Al Adha 2025 travellers

The stamps, bearing the phrase “Eid in Dubai”, are being issued to passengers arriving through Dubai Airports and the Hatta border crossing

by Staff Writer
Eid in Dubai passport stamps

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) Dubai has issued commemorative passport stamps for travellers arriving during the Eid Al-Adha holiday period.

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, designed the stamps.

The stamps, bearing the phrase “Eid in Dubai”, are being issued to passengers arriving through Dubai Airports and the Hatta border crossing, the Dubai Media Office said via X.

Travellers entering Dubai during the Eid Al-Adha holiday period will receive the stamps upon arrival at designated entry points.

The initiative demonstrates Dubai’s approach to marking religious holidays for visitors to the emirate.

Follow us on

For all the latest business news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.