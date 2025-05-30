Dubai Police arrest 41 members of begging gang living in same hotel

Dubai Police arrest 41 members of a begging gang who were residing in the same hotel.

Dubai Police confirmed that all gang members were individuals of Arab nationality and living in the same hotel, which they used as a base for their organised begging activities.

More than AED60,000 ($16,300) was found in their possession.

Dubai Police begging arrests

Dubai Police reminded the public to contribute to charitable causes only through licensed associations and official channels to ensure donations reach those truly in need.

The arrests were part of a targeted security operation codenamed Al Misbah (Arabic for “prayer bead”), carried out by the Department of Suspects and Criminal Phenomena at the General Department of Criminal Investigation.

This operation falls within the force’s “Combat Begging” campaign, launched under the slogan “A Conscious Society, Free of Begging”, in cooperation with strategic partners.

The anti-begging drive seeks to raise awareness about the dangers of begging and promote the UAE’s civilised image by preventing and combating all forms of this practice.

The operation began following a report received through the 901 call centre about individuals seen begging while selling prayer beads and accessories.

Upon receiving the tip-off, the Monitoring and Analysis Section began surveillance of the location and observed three Arab individuals selling these items and asking for money from the public.

They were arrested on the spot and during questioning, the suspects confessed to being part of a larger organised begging ring.

They had entered the UAE on visit visas and were residing in a hotel.

In coordination with hotel management, 28 suspects of the same nationality were arrested.

The following day, 10 more were apprehended as they attempted to leave the hotel. All admitted to operating as an organised group for begging and were referred to the relevant authorities for legal action.

Dubai Police affirmed that the “Combat Begging” campaign, launched annually in coordination with strategic partners, continues to effectively reduce the number of beggars yearly, thanks to the strict measures enforced against offenders.

The force noted that a comprehensive annual security plan is implemented to combat begging, including increased patrols in areas where such activity is likely to occur.

Dubai Police also monitor the evolving methods used by beggars to develop proactive strategies to counter them.

The force warned that beggars often exploit religious occasions and holidays to provoke sympathy through professional and deceitful means—an act considered a criminal offence under UAE law.

The force also urged community members to report any begging activity by calling the toll-free number 901, using the “Police Eye” feature on the Dubai Police smart app, or reporting online begging via the E-Crime platform.