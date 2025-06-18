Kuwait announces Islamic New Year holiday

The Kuwaiti Cabinet has declared Thursday, June 26 as a public holiday on the occasion of the Islamic New Year (Hijri New Year).

All ministries and state bodies in the country will suspend work on that day and resume work on Sunday, June 29.

The decision was made by the Cabinet during its weekly meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

Islamic New Year in Kuwait

The Cabinet congratulated Amir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah, Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al Sabah and the national citizens on the Islamic New Year.