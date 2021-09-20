Flydubai signs $27.2m deal with Saudi Ground Services Company

The agreement will see the Saudi company provide ground handling services for Flydubai in all of the kingdom’s airports, including the 11 airports in which the carrier operates.

Hamad Obaidullah, chief commercial officer of Flydubai, said: “We thank the competent authorities in Saudi Arabia for their continuous efforts in providing support to Flydubai’s operations inside the kingdom.”

Saudi Arabia reopened its borders to the UAE earlier this month after an enforced closure from July as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

“We are proud of our partnership with Flydubai, which reflects our commitment to the highest standards of services. And we’re looking forward to working with the airline as part of our plans to expand our network regionally and beyond,” said Mohammed Mazi, acting chief executive officer of the Saudi Ground Services Company.