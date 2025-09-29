First UAE air taxi service to connect Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah by 2027

Ras Al Khaimah is set to become the first emirate in the UAE to launch an air taxi service , following the signing of a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with US-based Joby Aviation and UK-based Skyports Infrastructure.

Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, witnessed the signing of the MoU at his palace in Saqr bin Mohamed City. Sheikh Saud also received JoeBen Bevirt, CEO and founder of Joby Aviation, and Duncan Walker, CEO of Skyports, during a reception attended by Esmaeel Hassan Alblooshi, Director-General of Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority and Acting Director-General of the Department of Civil Aviation, along with senior officials.

Sheikh Saud said the initiative reflects the UAE’s vision for shaping the future through innovative and sustainable mobility solutions.

Air taxis in the UAE

He added that the project represents an investment in people’s quality of life while strengthening Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a global hub for living, working, tourism, and investment.

He described the agreement as a transformative leap that bridges the emirate’s ambitious present with its bright future, turning aspirations into achievements that will endure for generations.

The partnership combines the direct support of Ras Al Khaimah Transport Authority (RAKTA), Skyports’ expertise in developing vertiport infrastructure, and Joby’s all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

Together, they will design, develop, and operate the first air taxi service in Ras Al Khaimah.

The project is aligned with the emirate’s 2030 Mobility Master Plan and will address growing demand for fast, efficient transport in Ras Al Khaimah and across the UAE. In addition to operating a local service within the emirate, the network will create an inter-emirate corridor linking Joby’s planned service in Dubai to major hospitality and tourism developments in Ras Al Khaimah.

For travellers, the service will significantly reduce travel times. For example, the journey from Dubai International Airport to Al Marjan Island, which can take over an hour by road, could be reduced to less than 15 minutes via Joby’s air taxi, flying at a top speed of 321 km/h (200 mph).

Joby’s aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers. With minimal noise and zero operating emissions, the eVTOL aircraft promises quieter, cleaner, and more efficient air mobility across the region.

The system will offer a sustainable alternative for short commutes, leisure trips, and inter-emirate travel.