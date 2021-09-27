Expo 2020 Dubai visitors to get taste of the transport of the future

Virgin Hyperloop has revealed that it will be showcasing a full-scale hyperloop cargo pod and a cutaway passenger pod as part of DP World’s Flow pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Upon arrival at the pavilion, visitors will see a full-scale commercial cargo pod replica, which measures nearly 10 metres long.

Once in the pavilion, guests will be able to sit inside a cutaway passenger pod complete with production intent finishes to see what a future journey on hyperloop will feel like. Surrounding the pod, visitors will learn more about the technology and its future impact through interactive displays, videos, and models.

“The constant flow of goods has historically driven innovation in the transportation sector and now more than ever, we must continue to future-proof the industry,” said Sultan bin Sulayem, chairman of DP World and Virgin Hyperloop.

“Hyperloop is poised to revolutionise the global on-demand logistics market, and we are excited to share our vision for the technology in the DP World Flow pavilion at Expo 2020.”

“World Expos have been debuting the most cutting-edge innovations for centuries, so we are honored to showcase hyperloop technology on this global stage with DP World,” said Josh Giegel (pictured below), CEO and co-founder of Virgin Hyperloop.

“I hope that visitors will be able to imagine the not-too-distant future in which they are passengers on a commercial hyperloop system in the Gulf region and beyond.”

The pavilion opens as part of Expo 2020 on October 1 and runs through March 31.

In April, Giegel said Virgin Hyperloop is targeting 2024 for the launch of its first commercial pilot systems, adding that the first route may be launched in Saudi Arabia.

Virgin says its technology – which would see pressurised trains travel though tunnels at the speed of aeroplanes – could eventually transport 50 million passengers per year across the Gulf.

Travelling from Riyadh to Jeddah would take just 46 minutes with a hyperloop instead of one and a half hours by plane.

In November, Virgin Hyperloop trialled its first journey with passengers in Nevada, US. In the trial, two passengers – one of which was Giegel – travelled a 500 metres test track in 15 seconds, reaching 172km per hour. Virgin is aiming to eventually run the trains at 1000km per hour.

The Hyperloop could potentially deliver a maximum journey length of one hour between any two points in the Gulf, Giegel said.

Virgin is also working towards a project in Dubai for port operator DP World and on a system connecting the Indian cities Mumbai and Pune.

Across the Middle East, Virgin Hyperloop has plans for 4,000km of track.

Virgin Hyperloop has already conducted over 500 tests, with investors including DP World and Abu Dhabi Capita Group.