Off-plan real estate sales in Dubai have already reached $24.5bn this year as high returns and easy finance lure investors

Off-plan Dubai real estate sales have already reached AED90bn ($24.5bn) so far this year, according to W Capital data.

The findings, based on data from the Dubai Land Department, indicated that the Dubai real estate market witnessed 40,500 off-plan property transactions between January and May 15, 2025.

The AED90bn ($24.5bn) total, making 38 per cent of total market sales.

Off-plan real estate in Dubai

Ready-built properties, which recorded AED147.4bn ($40.1bn), accounted for 62 per cent of sales during the same period.

According to the data, off-plan transactions included 36,359 residential units and 4,141 buildings.

W Capital CEO Walid Al Zarooni said: “Dubai’s off-plan real estate market is witnessing significant growth in 2025, making it a preferred destination for local and international investors,”

He stated that off-plan properties in Dubai have become a preferred investment choice for many investors, thanks to a number of factors that enhance their attractiveness in the real estate market.

He noted that among the most prominent of these factors are competitive prices, as off-plan properties are offered at prices ranging from 5 per cent to 15 per cent lower than ready properties, offering attractive opportunities to obtain residential units at reasonable prices.

He also pointed out that developers offer flexible payment plans that help investors easily finance their purchases, including the options of paying only 50 per cent upon delivery.

Al Zarooni said: “Off-plan properties in Dubai also boast high rental returns of up to 7 per cent, making them an attractive option for those seeking a steady and stable return on their investments”.

As for the future of the market, Al Zarooni expects demand for this type of property to continue rising in the coming years, due to Dubai’s population growth and the increased need for new housing units.

He also noted that significant government investments in infrastructure projects play a vital role in supporting this trend, especially as the emirate seeks to reach a population of 5.8m by 2040.

This will directly contribute to boosting real estate market activity and increasing investment in new residential projects.

He added: “Modern real estate legislations and the effective regulatory role of government agencies were among the most prominent factors that contributed to establishing a stable and secure investment environment”.

He confirmed that laws that guarantee investors’ rights, in addition to strict regulations for licensing off-plan projects, have increased confidence and transparency in the market, making investment more attractive and less risky.

Al Zarooni said that the improvement in real estate financing services has significantly contributed to increasing demand for new real estate projects, especially with some banks offering financing plans specifically for off-plan properties.

This has provided a greater opportunity for first-time buyers to benefit from attractive returns.