Donald Trump’s $2tn Gulf tour; Dubai Golden visa for nurses; Etihad Rail announces UAE launch – 10 things you missed this week

US President Donald Trump took a whistlestop tour of Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar as he looked to announce business deals worth a combined total of around $2tn this week.

With the President taking in sights in the Gulf it has been a busy week in the region, with further news of UAE golden visa announcements, a launch plan for Etihad Rail and more.

Catch up on the biggest stories this week, as selected by Arabian Business editors.

US President Donald Trump was in Saudi Arabia to talk deals and diplomacy as investments pass $600bn

Donald Trump in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE

President Donald Trump’s visit to the Gulf saw the announcement of massive trade and investment deals between companies in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE.

The visits were among Trump’s first international trips since beginning a second term as president and witnessed state addresses, deepening diplomatic ties and enormous long-term investments.

The roadshow started in Saudi Arabia with $600bn of investment in US businesses, before moving on to Qatar for a $1.2bn economic exchange and ended in the UAE with $200bn of commercial deals.

Dubai announces UAE golden visa for nurses

Dubai will offer UAE golden visas to nurses who have worked in the country for more than 15 years.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence of the UAE, issued directives to grant golden visas to nursing staff employed with Dubai Health who have served for more than 15 years.

The decision comes in recognition of their invaluable contributions to the community and their crucial role in advancing the quality of healthcare services.

Etihad Rail to launch passenger service in 2026

Etihad Rail will launch its UAE passenger train service next year, according to a statement from the transport operator.

When complete, the high-speed train is expected to contribute AED145bn ($39.5bn) to the UAE’s GDP over the next five decades. It will also slash travel time between Abu Dhabi and Dubai to just 30 minutes.

In a post on X, Etihad Rail said: “We’re honoured to have been hosted by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, where H.H. Sheikh Hamdan received a delegation from Etihad Rail at Al Dhanna Palace, led by H.E. Shadi Malak, CEO.During the meeting, we briefed His Highness on the latest developments of the UAE National Railway Network and the passenger train service, which is set to launch in 2026″.

Image: Dubai Media Office

Dubai traffic to ease: RTA completes Al Shindagha Corridor project; opens new bridge

The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has inaugurated the fifth and final bridge as part of the Sheikh Rashid Road and Al Mina Street intersection development project, marking the completion of all phases of the Al Shindagha Corridor Development Project in Bur Dubai.

The completed project now ensures uninterrupted traffic flow from Al Garhoud Bridge towards Port Rashid, via Infinity Bridge, and onward to the Waterfront Market, and vice versa.

Travel time along the corridor has been reduced from 80 minutes to just 12 minutes, the Dubai Media Office said in a statement.

Wasl announces a major expansion of Jumeirah Golf Estates

Dubai real estate: Wasl reveals massive Jumeirah Golf Estates expansion with 12,000 new homes

Dubai developer Wasl has announced a significant expansion of Jumeirah Golf Estates, unveiling a masterplan that will add more than 12,000 new residential units across six planned lifestyle districts.

Spanning 4.68 million square metres, the development – dubbed “The Next Chapter” – will include 780 villas, 752 estate homes, 97 branded residences, 62 ultra-luxury hilltop mansions, and 10,654 apartments.

Once completed, the project is expected to house over 51,700 residents.

Dubai real estate forecast for 2025 positive as world’s wealthy lured by Golden visas, low tax and lifestyle

Dubai’s residential market started the year on a strong note, amid sustained demand by a growing population and heightened investor interest.

According to the Savills Q1 2025 Dubai Residential Market in Minutes report, the first quarter of the year recorded a robust 23 per cent year-on-year increase in transaction volumes, underscoring the emirate’s ability to hit a sweet spot between investment potential and quality of life.

Rachael Kennerley, Director – Research said: “In Q1 2025, off-plan sales continued as the cornerstone of transaction activity, representing 69 per cent of all deals. The residential market witnessed robust supply, with more than 30,000 units launched during the quarter, most of which were apartments.

The law aims to align land allocation with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, as well as streamline distribution, ensure efficient use of government plots, and provide public entities with the land needed to carry out their mandate. Image: Shutterstock

Dubai’s new land law to spur strategic property market growth, boost foreign investment: Experts

The recently announced new Dubai land law on allocation and management of government land plots to public entities will herald a major shift from fast-paced to foresight-led growth in the emirate’s real estate sector, experts said.

The move, aimed to act as a template for how Dubai will manage its future urban growth plans, will also elevate its position as one of the world’s most investable cities as it will help in instilling long-term market confidence among global investors, they said.

The emirate’s latest legislation – Law No. (6) of 2025 – grants Dubai Municipality the authority to evaluate, approve and reclaim government-owned land assigned to federal and local public entities.

Image: Supplied

EXCLUSIVE: talabat, Bolt announce ride services for ‘pro’ Dubai customers in major partnership

Online food delivery giant talabat and mobility company Bolt have announced a new partnership.

The partnership will integrate Bolt’s ride-hailing services into the talabat Pro subscription programme.

The announcement was made at a press event attended by senior representatives from talabat and Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC).

UAE waives visa, entry permit fines some residents

The UAE Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (UAEICP) has announced a fine exemption for some nationals.

Sudanese nationals with expired residency and entry permits are exempt from the fines, effective from May 19 until the end of 2025. The decision comes as part of UAE’s humanitarian response to the current situation in Sudan, according to a statement by the Emirates News Agency (WAM).

According to the ICP, affected individuals can regularise their status and submit renewal applications through official digital platforms without incurring penalties.

Dubai named world’s 4th smartest city

Dubai has advanced eight places to rank fourth globally in the IMD Smart City Index 2025, marking a major milestone in its digital transformation journey.

The achievement reinforces Dubai’s position as the highest-ranked city in the GCC, the Arab world and Asia, and highlights its status as a global leader in smart city development and future-ready urban innovation.

Dubai recorded strong performance across key indicators in the IMD Smart City Index 2025. These include: