Ras Al Khaimah’s Mira Developments launches world’s first multi-branded waterfront community

Real estate firm Mira Developments unveiled Mira Coral Bay this week, the world’s first multi-branded waterfront community, marking a milestone in the luxury property market and strengthening Ras Al Khaimah’s position as a premium lifestyle destination.

Set along the coastline of Al Mairid, the 220,000 square metre project will feature branded residences, five-star hotels and upscale dining. Designed by Italian firm Marco Casamonti & Partners / Archea Associati, the development brings together six prominent global brands – Dolce&Gabbana Casa, Bentley Home, Etro Home, Jacob & Co., John Richmond and Trussardi – under a single master plan.

The launch event, held in Ras Al Khaimah, drew international attention with appearances from high-profile executives including Dolce&Gabbana’s Marcello Grasselli, ETRO’s Fabrizio Cardinali, and Jacob & Co. founder Jacob Arabo. The evening concluded with a drone show and fireworks following a curated dining experience by the Cipriani team.

“Mira Coral Bay is not just another project. It’s an answer to the ‘what-if’ question,” said Tamara Getigezheva, Co-Founder of Mira Developments. “What if the world’s best brands came together in one place?”

Among the key highlights was the reveal of Kadar Villas – a new branded concept involving collaboration between a global architect and branding agency. Each villa will come with two luxury vehicles, interiors curated by a high-profile designer and bespoke appliances from leading manufacturers.

The development is being delivered in partnership with Marjan, Ras Al Khaimah’s master developer of freehold properties, which has spearheaded major waterfront projects like Al Marjan Island. Marjan CEO Abdulla Al Abdouli and Mira Developments’ Head of Sales Muaed Alakaev were also present at the launch.

Mira Developments is known for its turnkey branded homes, fully furnished and equipped with hotel-style services. Its expansion into Ras Al Khaimah aligns with broader efforts by the emirate to attract global investment and elevate its standing in the regional luxury tourism and real estate sectors.