UAE real estate: Modon launches Wadeem on Abu Dhabi’s Hudayriyat Island

Modon has launched Wadeem, its first residential plots release on Hudayriyat Island , offering buyers the opportunity to design and build their own homes in Abu Dhabi.

Located opposite Abu Dhabi’s Al Bateen area, Wadeem represents the first new land offering so close to the city’s areas in more than 15 years.

Modon unveils Wadeem plot project

The development features more than 1,700 plots, each with space for a four- to six-bedroom villa and room to accommodate a swimming pool alongside outdoor dining and entertainment spaces.

Bill O’Regan, Group CEO at Modon Holding, said: “Wadeem represents another milestone in our future vision for Hudayriyat Island and marks an important addition to Abu Dhabi’s dynamic, fast-evolving real estate landscape. This unique offering creates an island counterpart to the city’s most traditionally exclusive districts on the opposite shore. It combines thoughtfully planned amenities with a unique degree of flexibility for homeowners to craft their own spaces.

“Through Wadeem, we reaffirm Modon’s commitment to shaping vibrant, people-centric living destinations, inspired by liveability and individuality, that align seamlessly with the emirate’s vision for sustainable growth, quality of life and global competitiveness.”

The plots, situated near Hudayriyat Island’s coastline, will offer owners views of Abu Dhabi’s skyline and access to the island’s beaches and the waters of the Gulf.

The neighbourhood will include a community centre with shopping outlets, a private school, a mosque and a central park. Wadeem will be walkable and connected by cycling paths through greenery. Local outdoor exercise areas will include a recreational hub with swimming pools, a jogging track, and sports courts, as well as a yoga and meditation zone.

Ibrahim Al Maghribi, CEO of Modon Real Estate, added: “With the launch of our first residential plot project on Hudayriyat Island, we are not only unlocking a high-potential opportunity to invest in one of Abu Dhabi’s most sought-after locations, but also giving buyers the chance to realise their own dream home by the sea. Residents will enjoy vibrant green spaces that encourage outdoor living, a distinctive sense of community and unrivalled views of azure waters or the breathtaking skyline, making Wadeem a truly unique, desirable lifestyle destination.”

Owners will have access to sports, leisure and hospitality facilities on the island. These include Nawayef Park, Surf Abu Dhabi, Velodrome Abu Dhabi, 321 Sports, Trail X, Circuit X, a network of cycling tracks, Marsana Beach, Bab Al Nojoum beach resort, and the upcoming urban park in the emirate.