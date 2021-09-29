How Expo 2020 Dubai is designed to evolve into the future

Since its inception, every aspect of Expo 2020 Dubai has been thoughtfully considered and planned to ensure that its legacy is carried on for generations to come.

As the world awaits the opening of the largest and most anticipated cultural event to take place in the Middle East, curiosity has been raised around the fate of the site following the mega-event’s conclusion in March 2022.

District 2020 is the future vision of Expo 2020 Dubai – a sustainable and human-centric future city, which aims to foster a global innovation ecosystem that will support Dubai’s future agenda and the growth of the UAE’s economy.

Eighty percent of the infrastructure built for Expo will be retained and repurposed into an integrated multi-purpose community that will bring together people, businesses, spaces, technologies and industries.

This smart city will reveal its blueprint at its ‘Future of Expo 2020’ experience hub, in which visitors will be able to see the vision behind how the mega-event will evolve into the future and how it will play a key role in the sustainable urban development of Dubai.

Post-Expo, District 2020 also has plans to continue its expansion to include residential areas, co-working spaces, and green spaces, eventually accommodating a population of 145,000 at full capacity.

Global hub for businesses

Driven by its vision for creating an innovative ecosystem in Dubai, District2020 will actively facilitate growth opportunities by bringing together all stakeholders in key sectors, including Fortune 500s, SMEs, start-ups, entrepreneurs and innovators. As a multi-stakeholder platform, it will help support businesses to co-create, scale, and thrive within the city.

To date, District 2020 has already attracted some of the world’s leading industrial, tech and logistic giants, including Siemens, Terminus and DP World.

Accelerating Dubai’s innovative start-up and entrepreneurial scene has been a strong focus point for District 2020, which has established its own dedicated entrepreneurship programme, Scale2Dubai, for this purpose.

According to the 2021 Global Start-up Ecosystem Report (GSER), Dubai ranked second across the MENA Ecosystem in ‘Funding’, which measures innovation through early stage funding and investor’s activity.

Start-ups and small businesses enrolled with Scale2Dubai will have the opportunity to collaborate with large corporations, government entities, accelerators and universities at District 2020. They will also have access to venture capitalists and funding entities to support their growth plans.