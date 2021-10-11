Over 400,000 visit Expo 2020 Dubai in opening ten days

Figures released on Monday revealed that the event, the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA), welcomed 411,768 ticketed visits since opening its doors on October 1. Organisers have forecast 25 million visits for the duration of the six-month global event.

Dimitri S. Kerkentzes, secretary general of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), said: “Expo 2020 Dubai’s opening week has undoubtedly been a success. The numbers we are seeing are very encouraging and demonstrate the global desire for people to reconnect with each other and to imagine a better future.”

Visitors belonged to 175 nationalities – not far off the 192 countries that are participating in the event, each with its own pavilion. One in three has come from abroad, with this proportion expected to increase as international travel ramps up – while one in five visitors have already visited Expo more than once.

Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and director general, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “The numbers achieved in the first ten days reflect the enthusiasm of the world to attend Expo 2020 Dubai. The coming days and weeks will be full of special events offering a visitor experience that will be rich, purposeful and entertaining, and we look forward to welcoming many more people from around the world.”

The figures include all physical ticket-holders. They exclude representatives, delegations and guests of international participants, partners and other stakeholders, as well as Expo staff.

Expo 2020 Dubai runs until March 31, 2022, with 200 pavilions in total for visitors to explore. As well as the attractions at each location, there are multiple daily events, with panel discussions and cultural performances.