Dubai real estate sector recorded $3.6bn of transactions last week, including $19m Palm Jumeirah apartment

The Dubai real estate sector recorded AED13.4bn ($3.6bn) of transactions last week, according to data from the Land Department.
Sales transactions dominated the figures, with AED9.72bn ($2.6bn), according to Land Department data.
In total there were 3,601 sales transactions recorded between September 8 and 12.
Dubai real estate last week
Among the most expensive sales transactions listed on the Land Department website were:
- An apartment in The Alba Residences in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED70.2m ($19.1m)
- An apartment in The Royal Atlantis Resort and Residences in Palm Jumeirah sold for AED63.5m ($17.3m)
- An apartment in J One2 in Business Bay sold for AED35.8m ($9.7m)
The Land Department also showed mortgage deals worth AED2.66bn ($724m) last week.
Gift transactions in the same period were valued at AED986m ($269m).
