Revealed: Damac’s new Mediterranean inspired project in Dubai

Dubai-based Damac Properties has unveiled a new luxury development inspired by eight cities based on the coast of the Mediterranean Sea.

Damac Lagoons, located adjacent to the Damac Hills community, features clusters inspired by Venice, Morocco, Santorini, Costa Brava, Nice, Malta, Andalucia and Portofino.

Villas and townhouses will be built around an extravagantly large pristine water lagoons with white sanded beaches and each town will have a unique theme with a diverse range of amenities, the developer said in a statement.

“Living here will be akin to escaping to a much-needed holiday, without ever having to leave the comforts of one’s home,” said Amira Sajwani (pictured below), general manager of sales and development at Damac Properties.

At the Santorini cluster, which will be the central hub of the community, residents will have its own fitness and wellness zone, nature pond and floating cinema on the water.

Venice in Damac Lagoons is nicknamed the fun fub and will feature romantic gondola rides and waterside cafes while the Morocco cluster acts as the community’s tranquillity hub with lagoon-facing infinity pools, yoga meditation lawns, family cabanas and other escapes.

The Costa Brava cluster will be the adrenaline hub and captures the pulsating vibe of Catalonia with ziplining, rock climbing, kayaking, paddle surfing and wave riding features.

The Nice cluster will act as the youth hub with bicycle trails and a skate park while the Malta cluster’s play & learn hub theme includes a sensory plaza, a discovery maze, a camping island, an augmented reality (AR) nature trail, outdoor art exhibits and interactive water attractions.

Andalusia is the ladies hub where women can enjoy their own gym, spa, beauty salon and meditation lounge, all within moments of the beach while Portofino acts as the work & play hub and is a place where business meets pleasure. Here residents can conduct business lunch meetings at the waterside café or host team building events.

Completing the lifestyle experience at the Damac Lagoons are waterside boutiques, featuring premium brands and retail concepts.

Sajwani added: “We have set the bar high with the amenities offered at our successful Damac Hills and Damac Hills 2 communities, and I am confident that Damac Lagoons will raise community living standards even further.”