UAE property developer unveils coastal community project ‘Bayn’ in Ghantoot

ORA Developers has revealed plans for Bayn, a 4.8 million square metre coastal community development in Ghantoot, UAE.

The project combines urban living with waterfront tranquility across 1.2 km of Arabian Gulf beachfront.

The masterplan was presented at a launch event attended by business leaders and government officials on April 24.

Bayn adopts a compact-city approach with schools, retail, sports facilities and wellness amenities available within 15 minutes.

“Our vision with Bayn is to create a destination that enhances how people experience time and space. We are bringing together the best of both worlds: the dynamism of city living and the calm of a coastal retreat. By investing in sustainable infrastructure, walkable neighborhoods, and high-quality amenities, we’re not just building homes—we’re shaping an environment where people can truly flourish. We look forward to seeing Bayn evolve into one of the UAE’s most sought-after addresses—one that enriches every moment,” Eng. Naguib Sawiris, Chairman and CEO of ORA Developers said.

The development features over seven kilometres of waterfront living and will include 9,000 residences ranging from mansions to apartments.

A marina, beach town, business park and promenades are integrated into the design to connect land and sea.

More than 55 per cent of the development is dedicated to open space, including one million square metres of public parks, landscaped pathways and outdoor activity zones.

A sports club spanning over 100,000 square metres aims to serve both professional athletes and families.

Sustainability features prominently in the design with solar-powered energy systems, native greenery, smart water and waste management, and building orientations that maximise natural light and airflow.

Located between Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Bayn offers connectivity to major roads including Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road and Sheikh Zayed Road.

The location places residents 35 minutes from Downtown Dubai and 45 minutes from Abu Dhabi city centre.

The first phase introduces 464 residences across four gated clusters with 10 different designs.

These range from three to five bedrooms and are scheduled for handover in 2028. Phase one will include a clubhouse and retail and dining outlets.