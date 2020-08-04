We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

By Nikhil Pereira

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Healthcare
Tue 4 Aug 2020 02:32 PM

Font Size

- Aa +

By Nikhil Pereira

Sharp drop in Abu Dhabi's Covid-19 cases

Screening initiatives and preventive measures by health authorities in Abu Dhabi have helped reduce the number dramatically

Sharp drop in Abu Dhabi's Covid-19 cases

The screening initiatives and preventive measures conducted by the authorities in the UAE capital has limited the spread of Covid-19, the Department of Health has announced.

The number of cases per test conducted in the emirate by the Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee stands at 0.3% in Abu Dhabi City, 0.4% in the Al Dhafra region and 0.6% in Al Ain.

The authority has attributed the drop in number due to the cooperation from the community in following precautionary measures.

The committee with Department of Health stated: “Concerned authorities will continue efforts to preserve the gains made and renews its appeal to the community to continue cooperating and adhering to preventive and precautionary measures to protect public health.”

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi opened a new purpose-built, walk-in registration, screening and testing facility at ADNEC for volunteers who want to participate in the world’s first clinical Phase III trial of an inactivated vaccine to combat Covid-19.

Abu Dhabi residents who want to volunteer can visit the facility without making an appointment, which also applies to people who have already registered online but have not yet had a follow-up call.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

For all the latest health tips & news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.

Nikhil Pereira

Read next

Abu Dhabi opens walk-in facility for Covid-19 vaccine trial

UAE reports 239 new Covid-19 cases

WHO warns of drawn out pandemic, as race for a vaccine gathers pace