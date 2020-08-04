Sharp drop in Abu Dhabi's Covid-19 cases

The screening initiatives and preventive measures conducted by the authorities in the UAE capital has limited the spread of Covid-19, the Department of Health has announced.

The number of cases per test conducted in the emirate by the Abu Dhabi Emergency Crisis and Disasters Committee stands at 0.3% in Abu Dhabi City, 0.4% in the Al Dhafra region and 0.6% in Al Ain.

The authority has attributed the drop in number due to the cooperation from the community in following precautionary measures.

The committee with Department of Health stated: “Concerned authorities will continue efforts to preserve the gains made and renews its appeal to the community to continue cooperating and adhering to preventive and precautionary measures to protect public health.”

Meanwhile, Abu Dhabi opened a new purpose-built, walk-in registration, screening and testing facility at ADNEC for volunteers who want to participate in the world’s first clinical Phase III trial of an inactivated vaccine to combat Covid-19.

Abu Dhabi residents who want to volunteer can visit the facility without making an appointment, which also applies to people who have already registered online but have not yet had a follow-up call.