Dubai crypto platform BitOasis sees over $1.5bn trading in H1

BitOasis, the Dubai-based cryptocurrency platform, has delivered trading volumes exceeding $1.5 billion in the first half of 2021.

BitOasis said it has seen a doubling of its user base in the last six months compared to the same period last year, and increased interest from institutional and family office investors in the region.

Earlier this year BitOasis, registered in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), became the first platform authorised to operate a regulated multilateral trading facility (MTF) and custody platform for digital assets in ADGM and the UAE, to serve retail, accredited investors, trading firms and institutions.

The platform aims to allow buying and selling of digital assets with local currencies. BitOasis’ parent company said it will be seeking additional licenses across the region to further expand its footprint and offering.

Ola Doudin, CEO and co-founder of BitOasis said: “The first half of 2021 has been one of many milestones, both in terms of performance for BitOasis – processing over $3 billion, and a doubling of users. This sends a strong message of confidence in the region’s crypto market for the long-term.

“The growth trajectory for BitOasis includes expansion of our team in a number of countries across the region, acquiring additional regulatory licenses, and ensuring we remain industry leaders in serving the market by rolling out more tokens and products for our users.”

Established in 2015, BitOasis currently operates from Dubai and is in the process of setting up and launching its operations from ADGM in Abu Dhabi.