ADIB Capital launches Sharia-compliant trade opportunities

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank ’s investment arm, ADIB Capital Limited, has launched the ADIB Islamic Trade Opportunities Fund, a Sharia-compliant investment vehicle incorporated in the DIFC and regulated by the DFSA.

The fund, open to professional clients and market counterparties, targets short-duration trade opportunities in developed markets, primarily the US and Europe.

It seeks to deliver risk-adjusted returns with quarterly distributions, supported by a disciplined approach to risk and liquidity management.

By investing in a diversified pool of trade opportunities linked to counterparties in the US and Europe, the strategy provides exposure to a low-volatility asset class that has historically shown resilience across market cycles.

The underlying investments will be managed in collaboration with Goldman Sachs Alternatives, leveraging its private credit expertise and risk controls.

The fund’s structure ensures compliance with Sharia principles, with oversight from its Sharia Supervisory Board. The launch reflects ADIB Capital’s commitment to income-generating solutions in partnership with global asset managers.