UAE issues tax deadline warning

The UAE Federal Tax Authority (FTA) has issued a reminder to Corporate Tax taxpayers finalise tax records, submit returns, and pay any Corporate Tax due for the relevant tax periods within the specified deadlines.

According to the FTA, all Corporate Tax taxpayers — including exempt persons required to register — must file their tax returns (or annual declarations) and pay the Corporate Tax due within nine months from the end of each tax period.

Failure to comply may result in fines and penalties for late filing or non-payment.

UAE tax deadlines

Businesses are advised to prepare the necessary documents well in advance, including commercial licences, financial records, and business activity details, to ensure timely and accurate filing.

The FTA highlighted that the process is streamlined through the EmaraTax digital platform, which is accessible 24/7 and designed to make tax submission clear, efficient, and fast.

Taxpayers can file their returns directly through EmaraTax or seek help from authorised tax agents listed on the FTA’s website.

The Authority stressed that accurate and complete submissions are essential for compliance and urged companies to act early to avoid last-minute issues.

The FTA reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the UAE business sector by providing clear guidelines and adopting international best practices in tax administration.

More information on Corporate Tax law, related procedures, and guidance can be found on the official FTA website: www.tax.gov.ae.