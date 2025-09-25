World Bank opens Riyadh hub on Saudi National Day, marking 50 years of cooperation

The World Bank announced the opening of a new regional hub in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to serve the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan (MENAAP).

The Riyadh hub will be co-located with the World Bank Group’s Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) regional office.

The establishment of the Riyadh hub brings the World Bank’s leadership closer to country teams, clients and regional partners.

World Bank in Saudi Arabia

The MENAAP’s regional Vice President and regional practice directors have relocated to Riyadh, marking a new chapter in the Bank’s operational footprint.

Ousmane Dione, Vice President for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan, said: “Riyadh is not only a gateway to the region’s transformation, but also a powerful platform for global knowledge exchange and policy innovation.

“It is especially meaningful to mark this relocation on Saudi National Day, a moment that celebrates the Kingdom’s transformation and its growing role as a global convener of development knowledge.”

The milestone coincides with the 50th anniversary of technical cooperation between the World Bank and Saudi Arabia.

Over the past five decades, the Bank has supported major reforms in key sectors through advisory services, technical assistance, and capacity development.

In addition, the World Bank Group and Saudi Arabia recently launched a new global Knowledge Hub (K-Hub) in Riyadh.

The initiative is designed to facilitate regional and global knowledge exchange, joint research, and capacity-building programmes aimed at advancing development impact worldwide.