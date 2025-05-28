Massive improvements at Sharjah schools with 5 rated ‘Very Good’

Private schools in Sharjah have seen significant improvements as more are handed a “Very Good” or “Good” rating.

The Sharjah Private Education Authority has announced the results of the third cycle of the Itqan programme for the 2024–2025 academic year, aimed at evaluating the performance quality of private schools in the emirate.

Field visits were conducted across 86 schools offering 10 curricula, including classroom observations, document reviews, activity participation, and stakeholder meetings.

Private schools in Sharjah

Surveys gathered input from 40,838 parents, 44,810 students and 5,698 teachers.

The Itqan programme assesses adherence to quality standards under the UAE’s national school evaluation framework while improving schools’ educational and administrative practices.

This cycle targeted 43 schools rated “Good” in 2022–2023, 37 schools rated “Acceptable” in 2023–2024, and six new schools.

The evaluation took place in two phases: the first from 4th to 28th November 2024, covering 33 schools, and the second from 20th January to 20th February 2025, covering 53 schools.

The results showed that:

Five schools were rated Very Good

53 schools were rated Good

28 schools were rated Acceptable,

No schools were rated as either Weak or Very Weak.

These outcomes highlight a marked improvement since 2018, when only seven schools achieved a “Good” rating and one was classified as “Very Good.”

By contrast, 2025 saw 79 schools rated “Good” and 14 rated “Very Good,” while the number of “Acceptable” schools dropped from 68 to 28.

Ali Al Hosani, Director-General of the Sharjah Private Education Authority, described Itqan as a key initiative in advancing private education in the emirate. He said it not only monitors performance but also provides a structured roadmap for continuous improvement.

The latest results, he added, confirm the sector’s commitment to quality and its role in fostering academic excellence and a healthy learning environment.

Al Hosani also stressed the importance of engaging parents, students and staff through surveys, which offer valuable insight into the quality of education and help identify areas for improvement in line with international best practices.

Itqan is part of a broader effort to assess the effectiveness of schools in meeting quality standards and delivering educational outcomes that support student development across academic, personal and social dimensions.

The programme includes several complementary initiatives, such as a school leadership programme designed to enhance management skills among school leaders.

In total, 25 training sessions were held, offering 50 hours of training and benefiting 1,080 teachers, leaders and specialists in Sharjah.

In parallel, the authority’s professional development programme has significantly grown in recent years. In 2022, a professional development week included 40 sessions over 63 hours, reaching 1,600 teachers.

In 2023, 41 sessions and 126 hours benefited 2,044 teachers. In 2024, the focus shifted to content quality and diversity, with 16 sessions totalling 1,145 training hours and reaching 1,145 teachers.

A self-assessment initiative also supports schools in periodically reviewing their performance to identify strengths and areas for growth.

Through Itqan, the Sharjah Private Education Authority reaffirms its commitment to advancing private education in the emirate and fostering a culture of excellence in both academic and administrative performance.