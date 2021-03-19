Saudi Arabia confirms drone attack on Riyadh refinery

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy on Friday confirmed a drone attack on a Riyadh oil refinery but added that supply had not been affected.

An official spokesman at the ministry said in comments published by the Saudi Press Agency that the Aramco refinery was hit just after 6am local time.

The attack resulted in a fire that was brought under control. The attack did not result in any injuries or deaths nor was the supply of oil or its derivatives affected, the spokesman added.

In the statement, the spokesman stressed that the kingdom “strongly condemns this cowardly attack”.

He renewed a call to all nations to stand together against such acts of terrorism and sabotage, and to stop all groups carrying out or supporting these attacks.

Earlier this month, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said Saudi Arabia will take measures to ensure global energy security and stop attacks on its oil infrastructure.

He was speaking after a previous drone and missile attack targeted a key oil installation of state oil company Saudi Aramco. The attack, which targeted Ras Tanura refinery and Aramco’s residential area in Dhahran, was claimed by Iran-backed fighters in neighboring Yemen.