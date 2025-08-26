Drydocks World secures EPC contract for world’s largest floating LNG facility off Mexico

Drydocks World has won an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract from AMIGO LNG to deliver the world’s largest Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) liquefaction facility.

The project will see the conversion of two LNG carriers into Floating Storage Units (FSUs) and the construction of two newbuild FLNG barges at Drydocks World’s Dubai yard. Once operational in the second half of 2028, the facility will provide more than 4.2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of liquefaction capacity, making it the largest floating LNG development worldwide.

Drydocks World, a DP World company, has been awarded a landmark Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract by AMIGO LNG for the world’s largest Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (FLNG) liquefaction facility off Mexico’s west coast. pic.twitter.com/DG9TVYh7hh — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 25, 2025

AMIGO LNG is a joint venture between Texas-based Epcilon LNG LLC and Singapore’s LNG Alliance Pte Ltd. Located off Guaymas, Sonora, on Mexico’s west coast, the facility will be supplied with natural gas from the US Permian Basin.

Its strategic location enables direct LNG exports to Asia and Latin America, shortening shipping distances compared with US Gulf terminals, reducing costs and emissions.

Capt. Rado Antolovic, PhD, CEO of Drydocks World, said: “This contract represents a major milestone for Drydocks World and Dubai. With our expertise in complex offshore conversions and large-scale new builds, we are setting new global benchmarks for floating LNG solutions. At the same time, this project reinforces Dubai’s position as a hub for advanced maritime engineering that powers global trade and the energy transition.”

The EPC project will use a modular build strategy, allowing precision fabrication, seamless system integration, and pre-commissioning in a controlled environment. The company said this approach ensures rigorous quality assurance, shorter delivery schedules, reduced environmental impact, and reliable long-term performance.

Dr. Muthu Chezhian, CEO of LNG Alliance Pte Ltd., said: “By partnering with Drydocks World on the world’s largest FLNG facility, we are securing best-in-class quality, exceptional production capacity, and reliable long-term performance of this critical asset. We are also harnessing the key advantages of FLNG solutions – from faster project schedules to rigorous testing and seamless pre-commissioning in a controlled fabrication yard environment, as well as the substantial environmental benefits this approach delivers.”

Drydocks World has previously completed more than 10 major LNG and FSRU conversion projects.