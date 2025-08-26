ASICO to manage National Bonds Corporation’s Bur Dubai properties

National Bonds Corporation has appointed ASICO (Al Suwaidi Investment Company) as its property management partner for overseeing a part of their commercial and residential real estate portfolio in Bur Dubai.

ASICO, launched in 2016, will provide property management services, including managing the day-to-day operations, maintenance, and long-term asset care and ensure a welcoming and well-maintained environment for tenants and on-site personnel in line with the National Bonds brand image.

Ahmed Al Suwaidi, Chairman of ASICO, said: “We are honoured to be appointed as the property management partner for National Bonds Corporation. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for ASICO and underscores our commitment to delivering excellence across all our services.

“This partnership marks the beginning of a valued relationship, built on shared principles of professionalism, integrity, and service excellence. ASICO is committed to ensuring that the properties under its management offer a safe, comfortable, and high-quality living environment for all tenants.”

Mohammed Qasim Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of National Bonds Corporation, signed the deal alongside Al Suwaidi.