UAE says to add more vaccination centres as virus cases hit new daily high

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) on Wednesday announced that it is working on a plan to increase the number of centres offering the Covid-19 vaccine following the high turnout of people willing to take the vaccine.

“Surpassing the one million vaccine doses administered to the public in a record time is yet another testament to the community’s trust in the efficiency and effectiveness of the measures taken by the UAE government,” the ministry said in a statement on the same day that a record number of daily coronavirus cases was recorded.

Dr Hussein Abdul Rahman Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary of Health Centres and Clinics Sector, and chairman of the National Committee for the Implementation of the Provisions of International Health Regulations and Prevention of Pandemics, said that the ministry is currently working to increase the capacity in government and private health facilities and to add more facilities without giving further details.

The UAE on Wednesday recorded its highest number of daily coronavirus cases for the second successive day, just 24 hours after Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum hailed efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

MoHAP announced another 3,362 new cases after conducting 134,768 additional Covid-19 tests over the past 24 hours.

MoHAP said the total number of recorded cases in the UAE has risen to 239,587, adding that a further six deaths had been recorded, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 723.

The ministry also noted that an additional 2,588 individuals had fully recovered from Covid-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 213,149.

The latest figures come a day after Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE has the world’s second best vaccination rate in the world and had “made significant steps in controlling the Covid-19 spread”. He also urged everyone to get vaccinated.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) also lauded the country’s healthcare sector for reducing the spread of the virus through contact tracing, early detection and quarantine procedures in a briefing on Tuesday.

Earlier this week, the UAE said it had exceeded one million coronavirus vaccinations, with NCEMA adding that it aimed to reach more than 50 percent of the country’s population during the first quarter of this year.

The number reached 1,275,652 as of Tuesday, representing over 12 percent of the population.

On Monday night, the UK Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps, announced the immediate removal of the UAE from the travel corridor list, meaning anyone arriving from the UAE will need to self-isolate for 10 days.

This comes in after a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the UAE following the holiday period.