DMCC advances Uptown Dubai with phase two construction contract

Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) has appointed Ali & Sons Contracting Company – Sole Proprietorship to lead the second phase of the Uptown Dubai development project.

The company will execute the main construction contract following the completion of enabling works for the project, which forms part of Dubai’s international business district.

DMCC advances Uptown development

The development will feature two commercial towers connected to Uptown Tower via a new link bridge, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) said in a statement, adding that these structures will provide 62,000 square metres of Grade A commercial and retail space, designed to enhance the district’s facilities and accessibility.

“The next phase of Uptown Dubai marks a defining moment in the district’s evolution. Our collaboration with Ali & Sons Contracting underscores DMCC’s unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainable urban development – setting a new benchmark not only for Dubai, but for the region as a whole,” Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC said.

The construction will adhere to industry standards for health, safety and well-being. Ali & Sons Contracting will employ technologies including drone surveying, off-site prefabrication and 3D planning software to maintain construction quality.

“This partnership with DMCC reflects a shared commitment to excellence and innovation. We look forward to bringing our expertise to this ambitious project, delivering on DMCC’s vision and creating a world-class destination,” Shamis Ali bin Khalfan Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman and Group Managing Director of Ali & Sons Holding LLC added.

The Centre, which facilitates global trade through Dubai, continues its expansion with this development that supports its position as a hub for international business.