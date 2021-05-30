Why more needs to be done to address mental health issues in the Middle East

The global coronavirus pandemic may have helped ‘normalise’ mental health issues, but much more needs to be done to support both individuals and organisations, according to Dubai-based psychologist Dr Sarah Rasmi.

The managing director of Thrive Wellbeing Centre has recently launched ‘Thrive in 5’, a platform that offers short courses as a subscription service to companies looking to support employees.

Dr Rasmi told Arabian Business: “I can say that in my experience of running a clinic with 13 mental health professionals, we’ve never been busier. That’s really great for business, but it really goes to show how much, number one, people are struggling with these core themes; but number two, I think one of the silver linings of this whole pandemic – not that I’m saying I’m glad it happened – but it’s normalised mental health and support seeking more than it was before.

“The platform helps people address some of the major issues that have emerged since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

According to a survey carried out by academics from the University of Sharjah, Zayed University and the United Arab Emirates University, 36 percent said they had experienced increased stress levels due to work, home or financial matters during the Covid-19 crisis – 27 percent felt severe psychological stress and as much as 63 percent revealed that they felt horrified, helpless or apprehensive.

And Dr Rasmi said the growth in demand for services from all levels of the corporate world has been “exponential” as a result of the pandemic.

“Before, corporate services was a very small segment of our offering and therapy still remains the biggest offering that we have, but it’s grown multiple, multiple, multiple times over the course of these last 14 months, the enquiries from organisations,” she said.

Louise Karim, managing director of women@work, explained that while the dial has been moved over the last 14 months or so, there still exists a fear from employees over admitting they are suffering from mental health issues, particularly during the current climate where employment uncertainty remains.

She told Arabian Business: “We come across a lot of people who are worried to highlight these issues to their employers because people are worried about losing their jobs, people are worried about being off sick or anything like that because it’s a very tough market out there.”

Karim revealed that, globally, around 50 percent of females in senior positions are suffering from burnout, while one-in-four women are considering downsizing or leaving their roles to cope with the challenges of Covid-19.

She added: “Some companies are dealing with it much better than others, but I would say it is the minority rather than the majority that are addressing this.

“I see it especially from women. We struggle anyway, in every region, particularly in this region, and particularly at senior level, and we don’t want to show weakness and we are perfectionists and we probably are more anxious than our male counterparts. With all that and then the whole additional load from Covid-19, it’s a real problem.”

Mental health only features in a small number of insurance packages offered in the region, but Dr Rasmi said even those who are covered are often reluctant to seek help as a result of the stigma attached.

She said: “We have a lot of people who have coverage but they don’t want to use it because they’re so afraid that their organisation is somehow going to find out that they visited with a psychiatrist or a psychologist and it’s going to put them in jeopardy.

“Some people don’t have a choice, the financial barrier is too great. But even for some people who have the coverage it’s just that threat of exposure that is really quite salient.”

The online courses provided by Thrive in 5, either five minutes, or five modules, are practical, efficient, affordable and evidence-based. The courses enable people to access mental health and wellbeing support, personal development and self-help surrounding common mental health challenges from the comfort of their own homes in complete confidence.

Dr Rasmi added: “I think Covid taught us a lot of things and one of the things that it taught us was to be flexible and agile and things that were not traditionally done digitally can be done digitally.

“There’s also a need for us to be a little bit innovative in the way we deliver some of these services, so that everybody has an option.”