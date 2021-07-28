UAE opens 10-year ‘Golden Visa’ scheme to all resident doctors

The United Arab Emirates will allow all resident doctors to apply for “golden visas,” a 10-year permit covering specialised sectors including science, innovation and health care.

Doctors licensed by UAE health regulators can apply before September 2022, state-run news agency WAM reported Wednesday.

All doctors licensed by the UAE health regulatory bodies can apply for the golden visa between July 2021 and September 2022, through the website smartservices.ica.gov.ae. Dubai-licensed doctors may also apply through smart.gdrfad.gov.ae.

Seven offices, affiliated with the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA), will be established across the country for doctors who wish to apply for the golden visa in person.

The long-term visa allows foreigners to work, live and study without needing an Emirati sponsor. Expat residents make up nearly 90% of the UAE population but many left as the pandemic eliminated some employment opportunities.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai and Vice President of the UAE.

The UAE Government recently announced the start of the golden visa application process for coders through the National Programme for Coders, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to grant golden visas to 100,000 coders, available for both residents and non-residents of the UAE.

The UAE has applied the conditionally-renewable long-term residence visa for five or 10 years for certain categories, including investors, entrepreneurs and specialised talents.

