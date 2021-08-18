Bahrain approves booster doses of Covid vaccination jabs

Bahrain’s Covid-19 Taskforce has approved booster doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccinations for those with weakened immune systems and individuals over 60.

To qualify, individuals must be fully vaccinated for at least six months. They are then able to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or the same vaccine they had for their first two shots as a booster dose.

Booster doses approved for the immunocompromised and people over 60 who are fully vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech & AstraZeneca (Covishield)https://t.co/2NLhWez5C7#VACCINATEANDSTAYSAFE#TeamBahrain pic.twitter.com/L2RqP7o2G8 — وزارة الصحة | مملكة البحرين (@MOH_Bahrain) August 17, 2021

Beginning on October 1, 2021, the vaccination status of individuals who qualify for a booster shot will change from a green shield to a yellow shield on the BeAware Bahrain application, until they decide whether to receive the shot.

Once registration is open for the booster dose, individuals will be able to book their appointment via healthalert.gov.bh or on the BeAware Bahrain app.

The announcement follows news on Tuesday that Abu Dhabi has made Pfizer Inc. and Sinopharm Group Co. booster shots available in over 100 centres in the emirate for citizens and residents.

In addition to the announcement of booster shot availability, the Bahrain Taskforce has approved the Sinopharm vaccination for children between the ages of three and 11-years-old who suffer from low immunity.

The Vaccination Committee also approved the Sinopharm vaccine for children between the ages of 12 and 17 years. Previously, this age bracket was only able to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Vaccination registration for eligible youth will be available on the Ministry of Health’s website as well as the BeAware Bahrain app.