Lucid partners with Saudi Arabia’s KAUST to advance EV technology

Lucid Group, Inc., maker of the world’s most advanced electric vehicles, and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) announced a strategic partnership designed to shape the future of EV technology .

As part of this cooperation, Lucid will have access to KAUST’s supercomputing capabilities.

Strategic EV tech partnership

Marc Winterhoff, Interim CEO at Lucid, said KAUST’s world-class research infrastructure and talent has the potential to further boost the company’s technology leadership in many dimensions, including its ADAS and AD roadmap, bringing cutting-edge innovation from the lab to the road.

“This collaboration also strengthens our global R&D footprint, bringing additional resources to bear in our efforts to continue as a leader in EV powertrain, battery systems, advanced materials, and software-defined vehicle platforms,” he said.

Sir Edward Byrne AC, President of KAUST, said the institution is proud to partner with Lucid to join its research capabilities with the US company’s real-world EV expertise, while contributing to the Kingdom’s strategic goals.

“This collaboration underscores our joint commitment to pioneering innovative solutions in electric vehicle technology,” he said.

Eric Bach, SVP of Product and Chief Engineer at Lucid, said access to high-performance computing at this level is truly transformative.

“It dramatically enhances our ability to develop advanced fluids, materials and alloys, simulate real-world physics for crash safety and structural optimisation, model fluid dynamics and thermal transfer, analyse electromagnetic flux, and accelerate AI training for digital twin technology, autonomous systems, and large language models,” he said.

Joint efforts will also focus on the design and prototyping of next-generation components and systems, integrating disciplines such as mechanical, electrical, thermal, and chemical engineering.

The collaborative research and development activities will be hosted at KAUST’s advanced laboratories in King Abdullah Economic City.