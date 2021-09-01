UAE Covid cases down 62% from January

The number of Covid-19 cases in the UAE dropped by 62 percent from January this year through to August.

According to Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson for the UAE health sector, cases totalled 95,787 during the first month of 2021, which was reduced down to 36,516 last month.

Dr Al Hosani said the “significant decrease” was a result of the readiness of the country’s health system as well as the increased scope of Covid-19 testing and providing the right treatment on time.

At the weekly Covid media briefing she also revealed that 87.19 percent of the UAE population have taken their first vaccine dose, while 76.12 percent have received both.

The total number of vaccine doses provided in the UAE up to Tuesday stood at 18,174,994.

“The health sector has harnessed its efforts and capabilities in terms of research and clinical trials to ensure vaccine efficacy. Today, we have achieved satisfactory and safe results in terms of national vaccine distribution rates. Therefore, we appreciate the public’s trust in the work of the health sector,” Dr Al Hosani said.

Earlier this week it was announced that the price of PCR tests across the country would be levelled at AED50, a move which Scott Cairns, founder and managing director of Creation Business Consultants said would “encourage additional domestic travel and once again provide a boost to domestic trade, especially between Dubai and Abu Dhabi”.

Abu Dhabi has also made booster doses mandatory for people who were inoculated with the Sinopharm vaccine.

