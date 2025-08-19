Abu Dhabi launches newborn genetic screening programme to detect 815 childhood conditions

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) has launched the Newborn Genetic Screening Programme, one of the most comprehensive of its kind globally, offering whole genome sequencing to screen for more than 815 treatable childhood genetic conditions.

The initiative, launched in alignment with the Emirati Genome Council’s vision for personalised and precision healthcare, marks a step towards genomics-driven medicine in the UAE.

It enables early detection, tailored interventions, and improved health outcomes for newborns.

In its first phase, the programme has been introduced at Kanad Hospital and Danat Al Emarat Hospital, in partnership with M42, as a voluntary option.

It is set to expand across all maternity hospitals in the emirate to cover UAE nationals and children of Emirati mothers.

By testing cord blood samples at birth with parental consent, the programme screens for metabolic disorders, immunodeficiencies, hematologic conditions, and rare diseases such as spinal muscular atrophy, which can be treated with gene therapy.

Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Undersecretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: “Healthcare begins long before symptoms appear, and today, empowered by science and technology, we can act earlier than ever before. This programme reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to leveraging innovation to serve our community, starting from the first days of life. Through early detection, personalised care, and strategic foresight, we are building a future of healthier generations and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s position as a global leader in proactive, precision healthcare.”

Dr. Mohamed Al Ameri, Acting Director of Genome and Biobank Division, Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said: “As we work to integrate genomics into our preventative healthcare infrastructure, we aim to expand this initiative to all maternity hospitals in the emirate, demonstrating how genomics can reshape healthcare, shifting from a one-size-fits-all model to a precise, proactive, and personalised approach that improves patient outcomes.”

To support the rollout, DoH held workshops with stakeholders to review the gene panel and patient journey, and trained 16 paediatricians and neonatologists on genetic counselling practices. Results are reported within 21 days, with genetic counselling and referrals provided if actionable findings are identified.

The Newborn Genetic Screening Programme builds on initiatives under the Emirati Genome Programme, including premarital screening, and is part of a broader strategy to integrate genomics into family health to reduce the prevalence of genetic diseases and support informed decision-making.