Overseas Umrah pilgrims welcomed back into Saudi

The first group of Umrah pilgrims from Indonesia and Pakistan have been welcomed into Saudi Arabia.

In a media statement, the ministry said Umrah performers, who were greeted by Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Mohammed Salih bin Taher Benten, his deputy Dr. Abdulfattah bin Sulaiman Mashat and director of KAIA Isam Noor, will be subject to a three-day medical isolation upon arrival.

The Umrah, the pilgrimage that can be undertaken at any time, usually attracts millions of Muslims from across the globe each year, but it was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the third phase of reopening, 20,000 Umrah performers, 60,000 worshippers and 19,500 visitors will be allowed per day with strict precautionary and preventive measures taken to ward off any outbreaks as per the operating capacity of the holy places.

This includes that the revered Black Stone in the eastern corner of the Kaaba – which it is customary but not mandatory to touch during the pilgrimage – will be out of reach, while the Grand Mosque will be sterilised before and after each group of worshippers.