Holy month of Ramadan to start in the UAE on Tuesday

The holy month of Ramadan will start on Tuesday in the UAE, the moon-sighting committee announced late on Monday.

The announcement was made after the committee’s meeting after Maghreb prayers, state news agency WAM reported.

The holy month of fasting observed by Muslims around the world lasts for 29 or 30 days (lunar cycle) and is dependent on the Islamic calendar.

Dubai has been praised for its “forward thinking” approach after announcing restaurants in the emirate will not have to screen visible areas during fasting hours throughout Ramadan.

In recent years, authorities have allowed F&B providers to remain open throughout fasting hours, although areas had to be cordoned off with curtains, dividers or facades.

However, a circular sent on Sunday removed this restriction as well as the requirement for establishments to obtain a permit for serving food to customers during Ramadan.