Live entertainment, weddings and community sporting events are back on in Dubai as the emirate continues to loosen Covid-19 restrictions.

Dubai will also now allow 10 diners at restaurant tables and six at café tables, upping the previous limits of seven and four as coronavirus restrictions continue to ease. Brunches are also back and bars are allowed to open for a one-month trial period beginning May 17.

Under the new guidelines announced Monday by Dubai’s Media Office, concerts and social and institutional events are also back on, “on the condition that attendees and participants have been vaccinated.”

The UAE has rolled out a widespread vaccination campaign, and yesterday Helal Saeed Almarri, director general, Dubai Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (DTCM) said restrictions would soon ease. The UAE also previously warned that movement restrictions could be imposed on those who are not vaccinated, and the new guidelines allow those who have been vaccinated to benefit from higher occupancy limits in public places.

According to the revised measures, live entertainment and activities are allowed to be held in restaurants, cafes and shopping malls for a trial period of one month starting May 17, which is extendable, on the condition that the latest precautionary measures are observed and performers and entertainers have taken the Covid-19 vaccine.

All entertainment facilities and venues can have an increased capacity of 70 percent while hotels can raise their occupancy ceiling to 100 percent.

The Supreme Committee stressed that it continues to be mandatory for people attending events and activities to wear face masks and observe minimum physical distancing of two metres. For indoor events, 1,500 people are now allowed to gather and for outdoor events, the capacity is 2,500.

Restaurants are allowed to resume brunches with strict observance of updated precautionary measures outlined by authorities.For a one-month extendable trial period starting May 17, 2021, bars will be permitted to re-open, provided all customers and staff have received the Covid-19 vaccine. The latest precautionary measures must be stringently observed, as required under the permit type.

Community sports events are also allowed, and spectators can attend, again provided attendees and participants have been vaccinated, according to guidelines issued by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management announces updated precautionary measures for events and activities. pic.twitter.com/XcUu0OpJbT — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) May 17, 2021

Wedding events are allowed, but maximum attendance is capped at 100; for wedding events in homes, the capacity is 30.