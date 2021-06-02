Midday outdoor working ban in UAE to start from June 15

A midday ban on working outdoors during the summer months in the UAE will be implemented from June 15, according to the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE).

The ban on works “performed under the sun and in open places”, will run daily from 12.30pm to 3pm and will be in force through to September 15.

Under the decision, daily working hours, for morning, evening, or both shifts, are not to exceed eight hours. Anything above that must be classed as overtime according to the Federal Law concerning the Regulation of Labour Relations.

Companies who do not comply will be faced with a fine of AED5,000 per worker and a maximum of AED50,000 should several employees be found to be working during the ban.

The Ministry urged members of the community to report any violations by calling the toll-free number, 80060, which is available 24-hours-a-day in four different languages.