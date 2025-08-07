Ajman real estate transactions surge 62.5% in July to $885m

Ajman’s real estate market saw significant growth in July 2025, recording 1,920 transactions worth AED 3.25 billion ($885m) — a 62.5 per cent increase in value compared to July 2024, according to the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation.

Of the total activity, trading volume reached AED1.95bn ($531m) across 1,593 sales transactions, with Al Helio 1 emerging as the top-performing area, logging the highest single transaction at AED56m ($15.3m).

The Department also recorded 178 mortgage transactions in July, with a combined value exceeding AED432m ($118m).

Ajman real estate

The highest mortgage value, AED 110m ($30m), was registered in Industrial Area 2, underlining growing demand for commercial and industrial assets.

Ahmad Khalfan Al Shamsi, Acting Director General of the Department of Land and Real Estate Regulation, said the emirate continues to experience exceptional growth driven by increasing demand across property types.