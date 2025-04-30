Dubai real estate: Luxury real estate sales passed $19bn in 2024 and this neighbourhood is emerging as an investor favourite

Luxury real estate sales in Dubai passed $19bn in 2024 and Meydan is emerging as a favourite destination for high-quality living and high-yield real estate investment, according to ZāZEN Properties.

Backed by a surge in upscale developments, forward-thinking urban planning, and strong market performance, Meydan is drawing attention from discerning investors and homebuyers.

Its growth aligns closely with the goals outlined in Dubai’s Urban Master Plan 2040 and Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which prioritises connected, sustainable and community-focused development.

Meydan in Dubai real estate investments

Meydan offers a mix of residential, commercial and family-focused experiences, characterised by premium retail outlets, luxury hotels, fine-dining establishments, and expansive green spaces.

Luxury real estate sales continue to soar, with properties priced above AED15m ($4.1m) reaching AED71bn ($19.3bn) in sales value in 2024, a remarkable 688 per cent increase since 2015.

This trend is expected to persist as demand outpaces supply, with Meydan seeing a series of landmark developments reinforcing its potential.

These include a AED947m ($258m) ultra-luxury villa project, a AED300m ($81.7m) residential project of 110 exclusive homes by an international developer, a AED100m ($27m) community featuring eco-friendly residences with smart home technology, and other bespoke villas and apartment buildings.

Madhav Dhar, COO and Co-Founder of ZāZEN Properties, said: “Meydan is emerging as an ideal micro market for high-end sustainable community living. Its combination of high-quality, luxury developments, strategic location, and focus on larger green community spaces aligns well with ZāZEN Properties’ vision of delivering thoughtful, future-ready living experiences.

“Its accessibility from Downtown Dubai and Business Bay, coupled with proximity to Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, and Dubai International Airport, makes Meydan an ideal choice for investors and residents alike.”

With projected annual rental yields between 6 per cent and 8 per cent, Meydan offers returns that exceed averages seen in other prime locations across Dubai and globally.