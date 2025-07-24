Hard Rock Hotel & Residences Ras Al Khaimah announces 2028 opening with 300 rooms

HR Hotel FZ LLC, a joint venture between Malta-based db Group and RAK Hospitality Holding (RAKHH), will develop Hard Rock Hotel & Residences Ras Al Khaimah in the United Arab Emirates. The branded mixed-use development is scheduled to open in 2028.

The property will be located on the Arabian Gulf in Ras Al Khaimah’s Beach District, adjacent to Al Marjan Island.

The development will feature approximately 300 rooms and 395 branded residences, with plans to create roughly 500 permanent job opportunities.

Hard Rock expands into Ras Al Khaimah

Todd Hricko, Senior Vice President & Head of Global Hotel Development at Hard Rock International, said: “Hard Rock International is proud to introduce its hotel and residence accommodations known for its unique brand of entertainment and superior hospitality to the region.”

The hotel will include restaurants serving diverse cuisines and waterfront dining options, a rooftop bar, conference space, event venue, beach club, swimming pools, spa and fitness centre.

Alison Grinnell, CEO of RAKHH, added: “This partnership demonstrates exactly what we mean when we talk about strategic collaboration that elevates the entire emirate. We’re bringing together three distinct strengths—our deep understanding of Ras Al Khaimah’s market dynamics, db Group’s proven development expertise, and Hard Rock’s globally recognised brand appeal—to one of the most exciting lifestyle destinations in the region that will become a dynamic hub for tourism, leisure, and entertainment. This isn’t just another hotel development; it’s a catalyst for the sustained, high-quality growth that positions Ras Al Khaimah as a serious contender in the luxury and lifestyle hospitality space while supporting our broader economic diversification goals.”

Ras Al Khaimah serves as a hub where business opportunities and sustainable development principles drive economic growth across multiple sectors.

The northernmost emirate has established itself as a destination that combines investment infrastructure with tourism experiences, including access to Jebel Jais—the UAE’s highest peak—and the world’s longest zipline.

The emirate offers investors and residents a value proposition that includes business infrastructure, environments spanning coastlines to the Hajar Mountains, and a 7,000-year heritage foundation.

This approach supports economic activities while maintaining the character and living standards that define Ras Al Khaimah’s position in the regional market.

Silvio Debono, Chairman of db Group, explained: “We are delighted to partner with RAK Hospitality Holding and Hard Rock International on this landmark project – our first major venture beyond Malta. With nearly four decades of experience in the hospitality sector, db Group is proud to bring its expertise to one of the region’s most dynamic and fast-growing markets. Together, we aim to deliver a world-class destination that embodies Hard Rock’s energy and spirit while offering guests a truly unique lifestyle experience on the shores of Ras Al Khaimah.”

The project represents db Group’s first development outside Malta, marking the company’s expansion into the Middle East hospitality market.