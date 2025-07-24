Dubai real estate: New DIFC-licensed platform allows anyone to invest in property from $137

Deed, a platform licensed by the Dubai International Financial Centre and regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), has launched to the public, enabling global investors to purchase fractional shares in the emirate’s residential properties starting from AED 500.

The platform addresses barriers that have traditionally prevented investors from accessing Dubai’s property market, including requirements for capital, paperwork, and physical presence.

Global access to Dubai properties

Deed eliminates these obstacles through a process that allows users to register, verify their identity, and begin investing within minutes.

Investors purchasing fractional shares through Deed receive monthly rental income proportional to their ownership stake.

When properties are sold, capital gains are distributed among investors according to their shareholdings.

The entire process operates through a digital platform accessible from any location worldwide.

Bashar Khdair, CEO and co-founder of Deed, said: “Real estate shouldn’t be reserved for the few. At Deed, we’ve made it simple for anyone to start owning real property in Dubai, from anywhere in the world. Whether you’re looking to grow your income or build long-term wealth, we’ve built a platform that brings the opportunity to your fingertips, fully digital, fully transparent, and fully regulated.”

The platform accepts investments ranging from AED 500 to AED 50,000, providing access to the city’s property market without geographical restrictions or requirements for substantial capital.

During its soft launch phase, thousands of users joined Deed’s wait-list, indicating demand for accessible wealth-building tools.