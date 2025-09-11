Dubai unveils VIP Terminal Boulevard at MBRAH to attract global aviation firms and luxury brands

The Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) at Dubai South has unveiled The VIP Terminal Boulevard, a landmark development designed to attract global aviation companies and luxury retailers.

Strategically located next to the VIP Terminal — which continues to see record growth in business aviation movements — the boulevard stretches 769m and features 16 premium buildings across 204,000sqm of development.

The project will be delivered in phases from 2026, offering state-of-the-art facilities and retail outlets as part of MBRAH’s integrated aviation ecosystem.

Dubai South VIP Terminal Boulevard

Construction is already underway on Aviation One, a six-storey building that combines modern design with advanced layouts, underscoring MBRAH’s focus on innovation and excellence.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, said: “Aviation has always been one of the fundamental pillars of Dubai’s economy. The growing demand for aviation services in the emirate is a direct reflection of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and the advanced ecosystem in MBR Aerospace Hub which is beyond the aviation industry’s expectations.

“As we progress towards the completion of Al Maktoum International Airport, Dubai will further cement its role as a global leader in aviation, attracting top-tier companies and setting new benchmarks for the industry.

“The VIP Terminal Boulevard is a significant addition to the world-class facilities at Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub. It will open new opportunities for leading aviation companies and luxury brands to flourish, while further strengthening Dubai’s position as a premier destination for companies and a key player on the global aviation map.”

MBRAH, located within Dubai South, is a free-zone destination offering connectivity to global aerospace players.

It hosts maintenance centres, training facilities and education campuses, and serves as a base for leading airlines, private jet operators, MROs and associated industries — supporting theemirate’s vision to remain a global aviation hub.