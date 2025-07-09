Qatar real estate: Property market shows stability amid mixed performance in Q1 2025

Qatar’s real estate market demonstrated resilience in the first quarter of 2025, with residential capital values holding steady whilst office rental rates declined and tourism visitor numbers dropped.

The ValuStrat Price Index (VPI) for residential capital values remained at 96.5 points in Q1 2025, unchanged from the previous quarter and year, according to the latest Qatar Real Estate Review. The index uses Q1 2021 as its base of 100 points.

Anum Hassan, Head of Research at ValuStrat Qatar, said: “The first quarter of 2025 reflected a broadly stable real estate landscape in Qatar, with most sectors experiencing either consolidation or modest downward adjustments.”

Mixed trends in Qatar property market

Apartment capital values reached QAR 10,420 per square metre, remaining stable over 12 months. The Pearl Island recorded sale rates of QAR 10,620 per square metre, showing no quarterly increase but registering a 1.6 per cent year-on-year rise.

Villa prices held steady at QAR 5,500 per square metre both quarterly and annually, though values declined 1.5 per cent over two years. West Bay Lagoon and Old Airport saw decreases of 5.3 per cent and 4 per cent year-on-year, respectively, whilst Ain Khaled experienced a 2.2 per cent increase.

The price-to-rent ratio for both apartments and villas remained at 19 years, with residential gross yield staying at 5.9 per cent. Apartments recorded 8.4 per cent yield whilst villas achieved 4.6 per cent.

Residential transaction volume increased 13.2 per cent quarterly and 67.1 per cent year-on-year in Q1 2025. The median ticket size for housing units was QAR 2.7 million, up 3.8 per cent quarterly but down 3.6 per cent annually.

The Pearl Island and Al Qassar recorded a 54.3 per cent surge in sales value, with transaction volume climbing 39.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter. Doha and Al Dayeen saw the highest transaction activity.

ValuStrat launched its new Office Rental VPI in Q1 2025, covering over 90 per cent of national office supply across seven major clusters. The index registered 97.4 points, indicating a 1.5 per cent quarterly decline and 2.6 per cent year-on-year drop.

Weighted average rents across Qatar stood at QAR 95 per square metre per month. Grade A offices experienced a 1.8 per cent quarterly reduction, averaging QAR 116 per square metre, whilst Grade B/C spaces remained steady at QAR 67 per square metre per month.

The office supply expanded by approximately 60,000 square metres of gross leasable area during the quarter, pushing total supply beyond 7.3 million square metres. Key additions came from Marina 31, Corniche Park Towers, and office space in Baraha Motor City.

Qatar recorded 1.6 million visitors in Q1 2025, primarily from GCC countries, though this represented a 6.7 per cent year-on-year decline. Hotel occupancy reached 71.3 per cent, down 3.5 per cent year-on-year.

Average Daily Rates (ADR) fell 6.4 per cent year-on-year to QAR 445, whilst Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) dropped 10.7 per cent to QAR 317. Five-star hotels achieved ADR of QAR 522, compared to QAR 175 and QAR 220 for three and four-star establishments respectively.

“Tourism remained a strong contributor to economic activity, with 1.6 million visitors recorded—primarily from the GCC,” Hassan noted.

The hospitality stock totalled 40,787 keys, with 68 per cent comprising four to five-star hotels. An estimated 845 hotel keys are set to enter the market in 2025, concentrated in the four and five-star segments.

New hotels inaugurated in Q1 2025 included the Andaz Doha with 256 rooms and Rosewood Doha with 317 keys.

Retail leasing values held steady over the period. The median monthly rate for shopping centres stabilised at QAR 182.5 per square metre quarterly, though it dropped 5.9 per cent year-on-year.

Organised retail space expanded with the addition of Centro Mall (2,500 square metres) and Outlet Village (30,000 square metres), whilst approximately 20,000 square metres of unorganised space entered the market in West Bay and Lusail Marina.

The industrial segment demonstrated encouraging growth, with rents for ambient warehouses increasing 2.8 per cent quarterly to QAR 35.3 per square metre, despite a 6.8 per cent year-on-year decrease.

Cold storage facilities saw monthly median rents rise 3.6 per cent quarterly and 5.5 per cent yearly, reaching QAR 44.3 per square metre.

Commercial registrations grew 32 per cent from Q1 2024, supported by QAR 50 million in industrial investment and eight new factory launches. A new ministerial directive allowing company setup using passports and reduced fees for foreign investors drove an 87 per cent year-on-year rise in commercial licences.

Qatar’s real GDP in Q4 2024 grew 6.1 per cent year-on-year, reaching QAR 181.1 billion, according to the National Planning Council. The International Monetary Fund forecasts average growth of 2.4 per cent for 2025.

The Qatar Central Bank maintained deposit, lending and repo rates between 4.6 per cent and 5.1 per cent in Q1. The country’s population was estimated at 3.1 million.

The Consumer Price Index reached 106.9 points in Q1 2025, maintaining annual stability. The Housing and Utility index declined 4.9 per cent, whilst the Communication sector increased 12.9 per cent year-on-year.

The mortgage market recorded 323 transactions across all ready property asset classes in Q1 2025, down 2 per cent quarterly but up 37 per cent year-on-year. Total mortgage transaction value reached QAR 9 billion, reflecting a 63 per cent quarterly drop and 45 per cent year-on-year decline.

The median monthly rent for residential units held steady quarterly but fell 1 per cent year-on-year to QAR 8,500. Apartment lease values stabilised at QAR 6,000 since the previous quarter whilst reflecting a 2 per cent annual drop.

Over 18,000 apartment rental contracts were signed in Q1, marking a 15 per cent increase both quarterly and yearly. New lease agreements accounted for 82 per cent of total contracts, down from 95 per cent in the previous quarter.

Villa median rent remained at QAR 11,000, stable quarterly but up 1 per cent annually. Around 6,048 villa lease contracts were signed during Q1 2025, reflecting increases of 10 per cent quarterly and 13.7 per cent year-on-year.

Total residential stock during Q1 2025 was 401,542 units, comprising 253,513 apartments and 148,029 villas. An estimated 2,000 apartments were delivered during the quarter.

Key additions included 690 units at Gewan Island (The Pearl), 377 in Shahad Tower (West Bay), and 676 across Lusail Marina’s FJ Residence, Venice Tower, and Nayef Tower.

“In the months ahead, we anticipate further seasonal adjustments, particularly during the summer period, as the market continues to demonstrate resilience while adapting to evolving dynamics,” Hassan concluded.

The Qatar government prioritised real estate and tourism in Q1 2025, implementing new policies to enhance investment opportunities and streamline regulations. The government awarded approximately QAR 6.2 billion in projects, boosting foreign contracts by 50 per cent whilst local firm allocations dropped 36.8 per cent.