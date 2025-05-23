Revealed: 25 best places to work in real estate in the GCC

The best places to work in real estate in the GCC have been revealed by research consultancy Great Place to Work .

It said recognising the best workplaces in real estate highlights the companies that are not only excelling in business, but also prioritising the well-being, growth and satisfaction of their teams.

The research firm said this year’s winners have gone above and beyond to create cultures rooted in trust, innovation, and opportunity.

Tanzeel Ur Rehman, Managing Director of KSA, Great Place to Work Middle East, said: “Culture and commitment are the foundation of success in real estate, and the companies on this year’s Best Workplaces list exemplify both. We applaud their dedication to their teams and their forward-thinking leadership.”

In a competitive market where talent is key, these organizations are setting the standard for what it means to invest in employees and build strong, resilient teams.

25 best places to work in real estate in the GCC